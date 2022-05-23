Herrin, IL man arrested for possession of child pornography

Two men face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. 67-year-old James Tilley, of Chaffee, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 39-year-old Thomas Boardman, of Sikeston, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The Scott County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant Wednesday on Ponderosa Road in Chaffee after information was obtained of narcotics being sold out of the residence. Tilley was arrested at the residence after deputies found three firearms and 40 grams of meth. Later that day, Scott County SERT executed a search warrant on Sloanville Drive in Sikeston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
