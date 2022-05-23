ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
III Corps responds to Army sergeant's misconduct claims posted on social media

By Trenton Hooker
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
III Corps leadership are pushing back that they failed to investigate misconduct claims first reported by an Army sergeant after her social media posts gained widespread attention.

Those claims, first described on social media by Sgt. Jewel Scott, allege Fort Hood officials failed to investigate her reports of being harassed.

The sergeant's post and the response by the Army on Sunday lack specifics on the original misconduct allegations.

III Corps officials told 25 News they follow an "open door policy" toward all allegations of misconduct, and post command is actively investigating any potential misconduct.

Still, Scott said she's determined to bring light on misconduct against women of color in the military and repeatedly invoked the case of Vanessa Guillen , the Army specialist harassed and murdered on Fort Hood in 2020, as reason to heed her warning.

"If I end up dead or missing or something like that, just know somebody did it," Scott said in the video .

Scott said in the video she had less than 10 days left serving in the Army.

"Sgt. Scott has been assigned a female, non-commissioned officer escort who she can access 24/7," said III Corps. "A senior investigating officer that is external to her command will be appointed for an administrative investigation. In addition, Sgt. Scott was provided with the opportunity to file a report with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division."

For III Corps' full response, read below:

"Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of Sgt. Scott. Commanders have the responsibility to investigate all allegations made by any of their Soldiers. We have a process and commanders will hold a Soldier or leader accountable if their behavior is found, through due process, to be short of Army standards," said Col. Matt Ruedi, Deputy Commander of 13ESC.

"We will continue to share as much information as possible about this case as it develops. The leadership across 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (13ESC) took immediate action by initiating a review of all Sgt. Scott's concerns and allegations. Sgt. Scott has been assigned a female, non-commissioned officer escort who she can access 24/7. A senior investigating officer that is external to her command will be appointed for an administrative investigation. In addition, Sgt. Scott was provided with the opportunity to file a report with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

Leadership remains in contact with Sgt. Scott to ensure her health and safety. Sgt. Scott has raised concerns about being separated from the Army. While we cannot comment on whether she is or is not being separated, we can say that any Soldier being administratively separated is entitled to full due process under the law, to include counsel from a military attorney."

25 News KXXV and KRHD

