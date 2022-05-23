Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Ramsey County jury has cleared a St. Paul man of murder charges in a liquor store shooting. Trinis Edwards was charged with the shooting death of Kenneth Davis, Jr. It happened at Big Discount Liquor on Rice Street in St. Paul on Dec. 27 last year. Court documents say Davis tried to stop Edwards from stealing a bottle of vodka. During a fight, Davis’ gun fell and police say Edwards picked it up and shot Davis. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office released a statement. “While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision. The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the attorney’s office said.

