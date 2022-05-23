1000 Books Before Kindergarten!

Come check out this super cute home built in 1901. originally a 2bed 1bath home, it was extended 30/40 years ago to a 3bed 2bath 1,200 sf approx. Located on the quiet East end of Saint James St, it was remodeled by the previous owner in 2014. living room that high ceiling, lots of natural light & laminate floors. Primary bed is a good size & has ample closet space. Primary bath has walk-in shower. Bed 2 & 3 are a good size with ample closet space. All bed have new carpet. Kitchen was updated in 2014 - new cabinets, appliances & granite counters. back splash added in last 18 months. The utility room has the 2nd bath & washer / dryer. Lot is 5,617 sf & is zoned R2 which gives buyer the opportunity to add an ADU. Home is only minutes from multiple freeways, Japantown & Downtown San Jose while it is surrounded by a number of recreational parks Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park and Watson Park This is a charming cottage that will make a fantastic home for some lucky buyers.

4 DAYS AGO