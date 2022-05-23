1000 Books Before Kindergarten!

Did you know that reading to children is one of the most powerful ways to boost their brain power?. The simple and enjoyable act of sharing books helps children learn pre-reading skills such as understanding the sounds letters make, developing a bigger vocabulary, and building background knowledge — all important skills...
Local families, visitors and aviation enthusiasts celebrated the many benefits of the San Martin Airport at the annual Food Truck Fly-In May 21. Attendees were able to walk the airport’s flightline of parked aircraft on display, learn about the various uses of the county airport from local businesses headquartered there, peruse the Wings of History museum, dance to live music and enjoy cuisine from locally owned and operated food trucks.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — After succeeding at a state-level innovation and engineering competition, Maxx Davis, a Ceiba College Preparatory Academy sixth grader, was selected among over 500 students to present his invention at the national level. After repeated iterations, Davis designed and built an eco-friendly watercraft prototype that uses a...
Hollister resident Santiago Contreras grew up in a home that his father helped build through a self-housing program. Decades later, he is realizing how much work his father put into providing a home to his family. “My father never really talked about how hard it was,” he said. “He just...
Morgan Hill Unified School District has recently hired three new faculty members for key leadership roles: director of elementary education, a middle school principal and the director of grounds and maintenance, according to district staff. Dr. Julie Aguirre-Jacinto is MHUSD’s new Director of Elementary Education, says a press release from...
Frank Hoffmaster was an artist. Before he died in the early morning hours of May 20, Frank's ink left behind indelible images on the skin and his spray paint brought life to walls throughout the Quad-Cities. His tattoo and mural work was vivid and realistic, and displayed a passion for sharing what he saw.
Back in the day, old timers struggled to define rock and roll. They called it blasphemous and bastardized, overly African-American and insufficiently understandable. Even today, much has been made of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s issues figuring out who gets ushered in: Does Eminem count as a rock star? Should country hero Dolly Parton get in? (And does she want in?) Dolly or no Dolly, shouldn’t there be more than around 7% women represented?
For Bay Area school districts, Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas is a painful reminder of the importance of preparing for a possible active shooter situation. At Franklin-McKinley School District in San Jose, teachers conduct biannual drills to make sure children know how to react quickly...
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Union High School District formally approved later start times for all its middle and high schools, on Tuesday. The change is required under Senate Bill 328, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October 2019. It prohibits middle schools across the state from...
SALINAS, Calif. — Baby skunks are beginning to run around the Central Coast. Humane Wildlife Control Association (HWCA) is warning the public to be alert. "It’s common to see kits this age outside their den during the day, digging and playing. Don’t panic! Just leave them alone," said Rebecca Dmytryk with HWCA.
Spring is here and cats are birthing kittens throughout San Jose. It’s a source of stress for Jenna Skinner, who says the city’s main animal shelter is understaffed and ill-equipped to take care of the growing number of kittens. “This is nothing like I’ve seen in 12 years...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the city of Santa Cruz held its first AAPI festival, Saturday. The festival included a list of activities, entertainment and food from across the Asian diaspora. Over 300 people from across Santa Cruz County attended including...
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
Sunny and colorful, Santa Cruz is your quintessential California beach town where life revolves around exquisite beaches and parks. When you’re not strolling the Boardwalk, cycling West Cliff Drive, or catching a wave, you need somewhere to get your beauty sleep. Here’s the best of the Airbnb Santa Cruz vacation homes for couples, families, and surfers.
Lighthouses line the northern California beachfront, necessary beacons for the sailors who once used the Pacific as a watery commercial route. As you’d expect, there are fewer mariners delivering hugely valuable loads of North Coast lumber to points near and far these days — and so, fewer operating lighthouses. Of those that remain, many have been reworked as tourist attractions, with overnight stays supporting the costly work of maintaining the lighthouses themselves. Win-win, it seems to us.
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival has announced the first phase of its 2022 lineup, which includes The Devil Makes Three, Jackie Greene, Katchafire, Circles Around The Sun, Matt Hartle & Friends, and Object Heavy. Headliners, additional artists, and ticketing details are still to be announced. Founded in 2014, Santa Cruz...
Come check out this super cute home built in 1901. originally a 2bed 1bath home, it was extended 30/40 years ago to a 3bed 2bath 1,200 sf approx. Located on the quiet East end of Saint James St, it was remodeled by the previous owner in 2014. living room that high ceiling, lots of natural light & laminate floors. Primary bed is a good size & has ample closet space. Primary bath has walk-in shower. Bed 2 & 3 are a good size with ample closet space. All bed have new carpet. Kitchen was updated in 2014 - new cabinets, appliances & granite counters. back splash added in last 18 months. The utility room has the 2nd bath & washer / dryer. Lot is 5,617 sf & is zoned R2 which gives buyer the opportunity to add an ADU. Home is only minutes from multiple freeways, Japantown & Downtown San Jose while it is surrounded by a number of recreational parks Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park and Watson Park This is a charming cottage that will make a fantastic home for some lucky buyers.
For three generations, Mississippi Joe shared cucumbers, squash, corn and other produce he would harvest, giving them to his neighbors and friends -- something that the 72-year-old community hero has no plan of stopping anytime soon.
State park hoppers are going to have to add a new location to their to-visit lists. California Governor Gavin Newsom just set aside $5 million for a brand new 2,500-acre park located about 10 miles southwest of Modesto. It’s called Dos Rios Ranch and it’s slated to open within a year.
Though hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low, the recent swell of COVID cases has health officials stressing the importance of masking and vaccinations once again — even if the official guidelines won't change anytime soon.
