ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Helicopter crash at Cape Regional Airport

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for an Alert III helicopter crash at Cape Regional Airport at 8 a.m. Saturday. Upon Arrival, CGFD was directed by Cape Tower...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex UPDATE

One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. 29-year-old Hezekiah Cain was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony counts of tampering with physical evidence. Police responded to a call reporting shots fired a little after 7 p.m. Monday to The District at Cape apartment complex. The victims were transported to area hospitals after the officer’s arrival. Deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County Craig Williams said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week. The names of the victims have not been released at the time of publication. Cain’s bond has been set at $100,000. The shooting is still under investigation. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Multi-county pursuit on US Highway 60 leads to arrest of Poplar Bluff man

A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested following a pursuit that began in Poplar Bluff and ended in Dexter. Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that the incident started following a report of a stolen vehicle. Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to Eugene Boulevard regarding a stolen vehicle. Around 8:45 am, officers learned that the victim had spotted the vehicle at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Officers responded to that area and located the vehicle southbound on Business 67. The vehicle then turned onto Park Avenue where officers attempted to make a traffic stop, at that point the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect continued eastbound on Highway 60 through Dudley and then into Dexter. Spike strips were deployed in Dexter and the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. He was identified as 28-year-old Kory Paul. He is facing charges of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kzimksim.com

Metropolis, IL man wanted on warrants arrested after fighting police

A Metropolis, IL man is facing battery charges after fighting with a police officer during an arrest. Metropolis Police say on May 15, an officer who knew 44-year-old James Summers had active warrants out for his arrest saw him standing outside of a home on Ferry Street. As the officer was placing Summers under arrest, Summers punched the officer and took off running. Summers was caught when another officer in a squad car unexpectedly blocked his path, knocking him to the ground. Summers was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and then to the Massac County Jail. In addition to the original warrants of possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Summers now faces new charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.
METROPOLIS, IL
kzimksim.com

Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served

Two men face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. 67-year-old James Tilley, of Chaffee, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 39-year-old Thomas Boardman, of Sikeston, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The Scott County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant Wednesday on Ponderosa Road in Chaffee after information was obtained of narcotics being sold out of the residence. Tilley was arrested at the residence after deputies found three firearms and 40 grams of meth. Later that day, Scott County SERT executed a search warrant on Sloanville Drive in Sikeston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy