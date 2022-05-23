ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Philippine tech retailer Upson files for up to $103 million IPO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Upson International Corp (UIC), the largest retailer of personal computers and information technology products in the Philippines, said on Monday it has filed for an IPO of up to 5.4 billion pesos ($103.81 million).

UIC plans to offer up to 986.8 million shares, including an over-allotment option of up to 98.7 million shares, at a maximum price of 5.50 pesos ($0.11) each. In Philippine filings, prices of initial public offerings (IPOs) are typically set above final selling prices.

"There are rapid technological developments in computers and other IT products matched with growing market segments like educational needs and computer and IT-related jobs in all 17 regions," UIC chief executive Arlene Sy said in a statement.

UIC, which plans to open 250 branches in the next three to five years on top of its existing 183 stores, saw sales climb 5% to 8.6 billion pesos and net income surge 95% to 403 million pesos in 2021, company data showed.

UIC has hired First Metro Investment Corp to advise on the IPO, with a target listing set for September.

($1 = 52.28 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-PPF triggers end to deal merging banking assets with MONETA

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF and MONETA Money Bank have walked away from a deal to combine their assets, the two said on Monday, terminating a proposal that would have created a major competitor to foreign-owned market leaders. The proposed deal comprised a 25.9 billion crown...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PPF and MONETA scrap deal to combine Czech banking assets

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF and MONETA Money Bank have walked away from a deal to combine their assets, the two said on Monday, terminating a proposal that would have created a major competitor to foreign-owned market leaders. MONETA said the deal, comprising a 25.9 billion...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Ipos#Upson International Corp#Uic
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia's Predictive Discovery raises $55 million for Guinea gold mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian exploration firm Predictive Discovery has agreed $55 million in funding from institutional investors through a share placement to develop its Bankan gold project in Guinea, it said on Monday. Predictive Discovery will use the cash to complete baseline environmental studies and continue drilling with an aim...
METAL MINING
Reuters

UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a contract with industrial manufacturing company Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) rail and traffic unit and its consortium partners to build about 2,000 kilometres of high-speed railways, the German group said on Saturday. The deal between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Reuters

Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago. The government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel “unreasonable...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for seventh day as China eases COVID curbs

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to its highest level in nearly four weeks, led by gains for energy and technology shares, as an easing of China’s COVID-19 restrictions helped soothe investor concern about the economic outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares set to inch lower; NZ index gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch lower on Tuesday, after witnessing broad gains for two straight sessions, while global sentiment was lifted after further easing of COVID-19 curbs in China. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2220 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 7.93 % to $31,780.51 at 2200 GMT on Monday, up $2,334.8 from its previous close. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year’s low of $25,401.05 on May 12. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.8...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy