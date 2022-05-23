'Without provocation': Man shot dead on New York subway

A man riding the New York City subway was shot and killed Sunday in what police are calling an unprovoked attack, the latest random act of violence to rock the transit system. The shooter remains at large.

Daniel Enriquez, the 48-year-old victim, was traveling on a northbound Q train across the Manhattan Bridge around 11:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred, according to the New York Police Department. A man pacing about the train car pulled out a gun and shot Enriquez in the torso at close range "without provocation," law enforcement said. The shooter fled as the train pulled into a Manhattan subway station and has not been apprehended, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a news conference.

The gunman was described by police as a heavyset, dark-skinned man with a beard wearing a dark sweatshirt, orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. He fled from the Canal Street subway station and remains at large.

The suspect and Enriquez were not acquainted and had no interaction before the shooting, police said.

Enriquez lived in Brooklyn and worked for Goldman Sachs, his sister Griselda Vile told the New York Times . He was heading to brunch in Manhattan when he was killed, she said.

“It’s horrific. This is a horror movie,” Vile told the paper.

"My heart breaks for the victim’s family. Everyone deserves to feel safe on our subways. I’ll keep fighting to make that a reality," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted.

Enriquez's slaying is the latest in a string of violent incidents aboard New York subway trains or in stations.

Last month, Frank R. James, 62, allegedly set off smoke bombs and opened fire on passengers aboard a subway train in Brooklyn, injuring 29 people.

In January, a homeless man, 61-year-old Martial Simon, allegedly pushed 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go in front of a moving train inside a subway station in Times Square, killing her.

Four people have been killed on New York subway trains or in train stations in 2022, according to police.

Felony crimes in the subway system were up 53% last month compared to April 2021, with ridership increasing as fears of COVID-19 waned.