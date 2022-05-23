ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Off for May 23

Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Trash on the road

Its not the maintenance department’s fault for trash not being picked up. It‘a time to blame the litterers. Look at any drive-thru restaurant and try to find a trash can. They have them but at inconvenient spots. Sonic is the only one I have seen that has a trash can you can drive by and drop trash exiting. City leaders need to address this problem. Quit blaming the road crews for someone else’s ignorance.

‘Night Sky’

Don’t watch episode one of “Night Sky” on Amazon Prime unless you have a box of tissues handy. This is a master class in acting.

Carjacking protection

This is in response to the person who encouraged others to use wasp spray to ward off potential carjackers. If you spray the face of a person who approaches your car with this, and you cause blindness or other injury, you will be facing the mother of all lawsuits. My advice is to stick to mace or pepper spray, which is probably not any more expensive than the wasp spray anyway.

Russian intelligence

This morning I heard a news story that made me chuckle at the term “Russian Intelligence”. The Kremlin has put out a list of several hundred Americans that are banned from entering Russia. Included on that list is Senator John McCain, who passed away 4 years ago.

Sussman trial

The public is so enthralled with the Depp-Heard trial that they are overlooking a trial bringing out all of the corruption equal to Watergate. The Sussman trial is revealing the truth behind the Russian Hoax covered up by the media.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

