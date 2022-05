Chingu, a new Westport spot from the team behind Sura Eats, will combine Korean street food with soju brewed and distilled for the house. “As soon as people enter, we want them to be transported to a place,” says chef and co-owner Keeyoung Kim. “We want our guests to feel like friends who have been invited to our home. We know some of the flavors will be unfamiliar. After we’ve built trust, we can start exploring more crazy menu items that are near and dear to our hearts.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO