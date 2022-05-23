ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Schimmoeller on path to goals with key role from start for regional Rockets

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
When was it that Oak Harbor's Hannah Schimmoeller didn't entertain thoughts of playing softball after high school?

"That's been my goal for a while," she said.

She had four hits in four at-bats, including a home run and double for eight total bases in a 10-3 victory Saturday over Wauseon in a district final. She scored three runs.

The Rockets (22-8) play Norton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at New Riegel in a regional semifinal in Division II.

"I was excited, we were trying to win every inning," Schimmoeller said of her home run. "We knew Wauseon had good hitters. We wanted to match that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pd6uC_0fn2yCdS00

The first pitch of the at-bat was high and inside. It was just right for a bomb to left center.

"I had to work at swinging at the first pitch," she said. "I used to look at a lot of first pitches and get down in the count."

Porter Gregory hit a home run to about the same spot as Schimmoeller against Wauseon. Eight of nine spots in the lineup had at least one RBI and seven of eight scored at least one run.

They're studying film for the best way to put the ball in play against Norton. When was the time Oak Harbor's offense lacked confidence?

"We've always had good hitters from 1 through 9," Schimmoeller said. "Other teams have 1 through 5. We've been pretty consistent through the lineup."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8DTb_0fn2yCdS00

Schimmoeller isn't thinking about college right now. Still, her entire freshman season has been a step in the right direction, with a .458 average.

She hits cleanup in the batting order. She roped a home run in a victory over Toledo Bowsher in the Croll tourney, and has two triples.

"I was nervous at first," she said of varsity. "I got used to it and I got more confident. I took the opportunity I got and performed."

She's already making adjustments.

"In Florida, I hit popups and dipped in my swing," she said. "I got that fixed."

Schimmoeller's father, Rob Schimmoeller, was junior varsity coach the last four years. He's a varsity assistant, after coaching Schimmoeller's NWO Heat travel team since she was 10 years old.

She worked on her swing with Oak Harbor graduate Emma Bergman for two or three summers.

The Heat advanced to the national tourney in Maryland last year.

"I've been used to hitting in tough situations," Schimmoeller said.

Allie Giezie is the defensive half of a freshman combo at catcher. Schimmoeller can play multiple positions on defense.

If Schimmoeller doesn't look like a threat, her trajectory tells a different story. That's true of ball flying out of the yard and foundations for a future.

"Most pitchers think I'm tall and skinny and I can't hit the ball far," she said. "I've proven a lot of people wrong with that."

