Danville, IL

Northwestern Prison Education Program establishes bachelor’s program to advance education for the incarcerated

By Iris Swarthout
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Studies student Broderick Hollins first learned about Northwestern’s opportunities for incarcerated degree-seekers from a memo board in the Danville Correctional Center in 2018. Hollins expressed interest and secured an interview with Philosophy Prof. Jennifer Lackey, director of the NU Prison Education Program. However, before the interview could...

dailynorthwestern.com

WCIA

Champaign School Board names new Assistant Principal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School Board has approved a new Assistant Principal for Central High School. Ryan Krows has been teaching in the Champaign School District for 19 years, serving as an English teacher at Central since 2003. In that time, he also served as Building Literacy Coordinator, Teacher Representative for District Curriculum, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

COVID UPDATE: In the Doctor’s Office, Courtroom

When it comes to how’s the COVID picture today, there are two basic categories: Health Wise and Legal Wise. From the health perspective, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says the reason IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have put out some alerts lately is because some familiar variants are still around.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Thee Morris Code joins the Neuhoff Media family.

Authenticity. Balance. And a little moxie. As the intro states, that is exactly what listeners get when they tune in to Thee Morris Code. Thee Morris Code is one of the newest talk shows to hit the WSOY airwaves. It is co-hosted by Dr. Juanita Morris, coordinator of the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute, and her husband, Dr. Jeremy Morris, Vice President of finance and administration at Richland Community College.
DECATUR, IL
Daily Illini

Teen responsible for December Illini Union Bookstore robbery is sentenced

A 16-year-old Champaign resident who robbed an 18-year-old University student at gunpoint in front of the Illini Union Bookstore on Dec. 13 was charged with armed robbery and sentenced to 21 years in prison on Tuesday. However, due to a unique court situation, Corey Robinson might not need to serve the entirety of his sentence.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Raising Cane’s Hosting Manager Hiring Event on Wednesday

The Champaign-bound Raising Cane’s location will be hosting a hiring event for a restaurant manager on Wednesday in Champaign. The Louisiana-based chain, which specializes in chicken fingers and is a staple in many southern cities in the U.S., will open a restaurant at 411 E. Green St., in Champaign, formerly the site of a Pizza Hut.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vermillion Co. receives grant to remove blighted properties

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vermillion County received a $400,000 to address ‘Brownfields’ in the area. ‘Brownfields’ are classified as abandoned or underused, industrial or commercial properties where redevelopment could be complicated by real or perceived contamination. Vermillion County Redevelopment Commission Vice President Oren Sutherlin said that the budget to address this back in 2018 […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Champaign Police launch new voluntary safety program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have launched a new safety program, and they are looking for assistance from the public. The Security Camera Registration Program will allow community members and business owners to inform the police of the presence of surveillance cameras that may be of assistance in criminal investigations. “The Champaign Police Department […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Steve Paxton: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree; by Nicole Van Hyfte and Ashton Greer:. Steve Paxton was born at Lakeview Hospital in Danville in 1948 and has called Vermilion County his home ever since. He talks about growing up on the lake and is reminiscent of the go cart racetrack that used to be on the north end of town. “That was all our playground.”
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Byers & Co

May 23, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe joined Byers & Co for a City of Decatur update. The Mayor and Brian talked about recent graduations, quality of life, and promoting Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Summer Fairs and Festivals

Savor the summer with Champaign-Urbana area summer fairs and festivals. Whether you love the food, the carnival rides or the music and entertainment, nothing beats a summer fair or festival in the Champaign-Urbana area. And there are so many to choose from!. Fair season is coming and we have made...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

City of Decatur offering rehab grant program for landlords

May 23, 2022 – Through a partnership with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, The City of Decatur is offering an owner-occupied rehabilitation grant program to provide access to capital for landlords to rehabilitate their rental homes. The Community Development Department will begin accepting pre-applications on Tuesday, May 24, 2022...
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

Flavorful experience: Soda Festival to be held in Mahomet in June

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do this summer while you are in Mahomet? Check out the Soda Festival! The event will be held on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Mahomet. This is the second annual Mahomet Soda Festival. Organizers said the event is “sure to bring […]
MAHOMET, IL
chambanamoms.com

Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed

Find out what’s open on Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana. It’s almost Memorial Day weekend in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official start of summer. Time for pools to open and picnic season to start. It’s also a time to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Urbana identified

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck by a vehicle in Champaign and killed has been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher D. Bowen, 50, of Sandoval, was hit near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, Illinois just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bowen was pronounced...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Homeowners can get money to rehabilitate their house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes. The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds […]
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Rivian Automotive launching Farmers’ Market for employees only

NORMAL – Rivian Automotive is welcoming a series of Farmers’ Markets at their manufacturing facilities in Normal. According to a news release, the City of Bloomington Economic and Community Development team is providing link-match services to customers at the market. “We are excited to partner with Rivian to...
NORMAL, IL

