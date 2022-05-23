ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

News from East Chester Elementary School

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are wrapping up this 2021-22 school year. It has been such a joy to watch these little learners learn and grow throughout the last 180 days. This year has been filled with wonderful memories that we all will cherish for a lifetime. As our third graders prepare to leave East...

chestercountyindependent.com

actionnews5.com

Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is canceling the last three days of school. The decision was made after a number of staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. All student grades have been finalized and summer break has officially started.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals

Bowodacious Women International Conference June 3-4 The Annual Bowodacious Women International Conference will be on June 3 at 7 p.m. and on June 4 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; tickets are on sale now! At The Grand Majestic Place 365 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN. J.P. Baptist VBS June 11.
Chester County Independent

News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County

Hello to all! Today is Saturday, 5-21. The temperature is 85 degrees; it is humid and feels like 89 outside. There is an occasional breeze, and the clouds are white on a bluish-gray sky. We have bright orange roses, pinkish-red rosebush and two clematis blooming now. Last year, the clematis did not bloom. I am sure the rain that is coming this week will help them all. I have a few pots on the deck that have various flowers in them and one large pot on the front porch with lovely flowers. I wish y’all could see this one begonia I have. It is my first attempt with one. It is a gorgeous yellow-orange. I hope it will be happy all summer. We only have two pepper plants and two tomato plants, enough for two people. Our land looks very pretty after being mowed again, and our “smoke” tree is showing out! James finally got the BIG limb that broke off our Bradford pear cut up and hauled away.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

School Meals No Longer Free For All In Coming Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the Henderson Community of Chester County

Hello to everyone! Greeting from the City. The very first thing I would like to say is THANK YOU, Lord, for allowing us to see another week! For this is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it! The second thing I would like to say this week is thank YOU for taking the time to buy and read the Chester County Independent.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WREG

Texas tragedy hits home for Collierville chief after Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Texas school mass shooting hits close to home for one Mid-South city. Last year, a gunman opened fire, injuring 14 people, and killing one woman in the Kroger store in Collierville. A day after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed by a gunman in Texas, gut-wrenching memories immediately come […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Humboldt man dies fishing on lake near Paris, TN

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake is Tennessee’s 10th boating-related fatality so far this year. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake in Henry County on Sunday. The agency says officers found a bass boat owned by […]
PARIS, TN
WREG

Memphis-area, MS leaders react to tragedy in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After at least 14 children and one adult were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many local leaders are voicing their concerns and offering condolences to families. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said: “Today’s elementary school shooting in Texas should shock us all into action. Mass shootings don’t have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free school lunches set to expire nationally, but Memphis not affected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for students across the country, America’s public schools are bracing for changes this fall. The federal waivers that provided millions of kids with free lunch and breakfast have not been extended and are set to expire this summer. Families will need to fill out applications to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor is addressing abuse claims within his church following the year-long investigation into sexual abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor Steve Gaines, serving at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, says in 2006 a staff member came to him to report abuse he committed...
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Olive Branch, MS – MS-178 & Craft Rd Site of Collision with Injuries

When emergency personnel got on the site, the victims needed rapid medical treatment. The car accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The damage is still being assessed. As a consequence of the incident, many routes were blocked. Local officials are looking into what caused the crash. More information will be released...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
beckersspine.com

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics to add 3 locations

Germantown, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics is adding three locations this year in Tennessee and Mississippi, Memphis Flyer reported May 24. The practice will open locations in East Memphis, Tenn., Arlington, Tenn., and Olive Branch., Miss. The new locations will bring the total number of locations to eight. The offices will open between June and August.
GERMANTOWN, TN
courieranywhere.com

Riverboats returning to Savannah, starting June 2

ORIGINAL STORY — Hardin County Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the City of Savannah, welcome the American Queen Voyages line for six stops this season. “River guests love our area for the American history and the river lore that we embrace, not just the Civil War era, but the Trail of Tears, the Alex Haley family, the mound builders, and definitely the romance of the steamboats,” said county Tourism Director Beth Pippin.
SAVANNAH, TN
Lexington Progress

West Tennessee City and County Mayors Collaborate, Request Representative for Blue Oval City

Release- In a joint announcement on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Southwest Tennessee Development District, the West Tennessee City Mayors Association and the West Tennessee County Mayors Association announced that each body had separately voted to request an appointee to serve as a local government representative to attend Blue Oval City meetings, announcements, and events. Both organizations selected SWTDD Executive Director Joe W. Barker for this pro-active position to help better prepare the rural cities and counties for the opportunities and challenges that will come with Blue Oval City.
HENDERSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Lanes scheduled to close in June for I-55 and Crump Interchange improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improvements to the I-55 and Crump Interchange will bring some lane closures in the coming weeks. Starting on Monday, June 6, crews will temporarily close lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-55 southbound from the end of the I-55 bridge to near Wisconsin Avenue. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they will be installing a concrete barrier rail.
MEMPHIS, TN

