News from East Chester Elementary School

Hello to all! Today is Saturday, 5-21. The temperature is 85 degrees; it is humid and feels like 89 outside. There is an occasional breeze, and the clouds are white on a bluish-gray sky. We have bright orange roses, pinkish-red rosebush and two clematis blooming now. Last year, the clematis did not bloom. I am sure the rain that is coming this week will help them all. I have a few pots on the deck that have various flowers in them and one large pot on the front porch with lovely flowers. I wish y’all could see this one begonia I have. It is my first attempt with one. It is a gorgeous yellow-orange. I hope it will be happy all summer. We only have two pepper plants and two tomato plants, enough for two people. Our land looks very pretty after being mowed again, and our “smoke” tree is showing out! James finally got the BIG limb that broke off our Bradford pear cut up and hauled away.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO