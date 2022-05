“Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent the voice we loved to hear. Too far away for sight or speech, but not too far for thoughts to reach.” – John Kilpatrick. Eleven grieving families have our thoughts and prayers – (1) Mary Gwendolyn Rhodes Raphael (3-18-35 to 5-21-22) lived in Maryland. She was the daughter of Frederick and Robbie Anderson Rhodes and sister of Gary Rhodes, our former Jacks Creek Postmaster who left us June 2, 2013. Gwendolyn wrote me two nice letters and called to thank me for including her granddaddy’s name in the news. She loved to hear from home. Gwen had been on my mind strongly Saturday through Monday. I decided I would surprise Gwen with pictures of her family’s graves, so I made them Monday morning. I had planned to mail them this week, but now Leslie, her daughter will get the pictures later. Extra sensory perception or coincidence? (2) Douglas Guy Stanfill (8-5-1964 to 5-17-2022) his mother, Robbie Stanfilll was a hairdresser. Her family made many Jones reunions she organized – Memorial Gardens; (3) Joyce Lanell Naylor Beecham (6-28-1943 to 5-18-2022) worked in the school system. She was a lot of fun. Her sister Willodean Whittaker missed her Class of 1957 Reunion on Saturday due to losing her beloved sister. This was tenderly mentioned at the reunion with thoughts toward Willodean and Joyce’s family – Old Friendship.

