A rule prohibiting tall buildings near the Texas Capitol may soon be relaxed, opening up a sleepy part of downtown to more development. City Council passed a resolution Thursday that would allow properties currently under the Capitol Dominance Overlay – which limits building height within a quarter-mile of the Capitol – to participate in the Downtown Density Bonus Program, thereby granting more height (up to 400 feet for many properties) in exchange for community benefits like money for affordable housing. The resolution passed 10-0 with Council Member Kathie Tovo recused.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO