Jacks Creek, TN

News from Jacks Creek Elementary School

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 3 days ago

Kindergarten had a fantastic week. Students enjoyed the petting zoo sponsored by our PSO. We finished up our last testing of the year for report cards. We are excited for our last week of school with Field Day, Awards Day and fun classroom activities....

chestercountyindependent.com

Chester County Independent

News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County

Hello to all! Today is Saturday, 5-21. The temperature is 85 degrees; it is humid and feels like 89 outside. There is an occasional breeze, and the clouds are white on a bluish-gray sky. We have bright orange roses, pinkish-red rosebush and two clematis blooming now. Last year, the clematis did not bloom. I am sure the rain that is coming this week will help them all. I have a few pots on the deck that have various flowers in them and one large pot on the front porch with lovely flowers. I wish y’all could see this one begonia I have. It is my first attempt with one. It is a gorgeous yellow-orange. I hope it will be happy all summer. We only have two pepper plants and two tomato plants, enough for two people. Our land looks very pretty after being mowed again, and our “smoke” tree is showing out! James finally got the BIG limb that broke off our Bradford pear cut up and hauled away.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the Enville Community of Chester County

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a great week! A little bird told me that school is out. Report cards were picked up Tuesday. I hope everyone did well and will advance to the next grade. I hope you kiddos and teachers will enjoy your summer break from school and do some fun stuff. To some, sleeping late will be good. Our grand boys both have summer jobs. We know more of their friends who have jobs as well. This is great. I admire them for wanting to work! Blake and Brayden also mow a few yards and weed eat for some in Enville. They will also be busy practicing football this summer. Reece, our granddaughter, will be busy with summer camps and travel ball among other things. We are very proud of them!
ENVILLE, TN
Chester County Independent

Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals

Bowodacious Women International Conference June 3-4 The Annual Bowodacious Women International Conference will be on June 3 at 7 p.m. and on June 4 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; tickets are on sale now! At The Grand Majestic Place 365 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN. J.P. Baptist VBS June 11.
Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

Cookies for Cancer will be donating family food boxes on the first and third Fridays in June and July. Anyone wishing to donate can leave donations at Cash Saver. Anything would be appreciated. 10th Annual Bluegrass. Concert May 28. The 10th Annual Bluegrass Concert will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

YOLANDA SMITH Obituary – Dec. 11, 1974 – May 20, 2022

Ms. Yolanda Jean Smith, 47, died at her home in Lexington May 20, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Graveside services were 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Bro. Aaron Moss officiating. The family received friends at the Cemetery on Monday from 1:30-2 p.m. service time. She was born in Marshall, Texas, on Dec. 11, 1974.
LEXINGTON, TN
Chester County Independent

Late Dr. Johnson recognized with Chamber’s highest honor

The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce awarded six community members and businesses at the 2022 Chamber Banquet last week. Emily Johnson was awarded the Ryan Parnell award. Chester County Retired Teachers Association was awarded the Neal Smith Imagination Library Award. First Farmers Co-Op was awarded the Excellence in Agriculture Award.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Historical Society met May 2

The Chester County Historical Society met at the Senior Center on May 2 where a large and appreciative audience heard a presentation on the life and music of local bluesman, Waynell Jones. Al Price, who knew Jones well, presented stories of his life and character using documentation from his own collection. Rodger Holtin played songs that Jones had recorded at Freed-Hardeman University around 1990.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Janice Patterson Obituary – Oct. 17, 1950 – May 21, 2022

Janice Patterson died Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at her home in the Luray community. Graveside services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Unity Cemetery with her nephews serving as pallbearers. The family received friends on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Pafford Funeral Home. If inclined, donations can be made to some of her favorite causes: Lois Loves Closet at First United Methodist Church where she was a member, St. Jude or to the Second Saturday Fund at the Broad Street Church of Christ where she attended with her husband.
LURAY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on May 26, 2022

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Daniel Lee Daines, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. Daniel Lee Daines is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause against him in the Chancery Court of CHESTER County, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and served a copy of Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint at hearing of the cause without further notice.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Betty Robbins Obituary – Feb. 13, 1940 – May 23, 2022

Betty Jo Crouse Robbins, 82, of Finger the widow of Jack Robbins passed away Tuesday morning May 23, 2022 at the emergency room of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Bro. Ken Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

MISTY WILDERMUTH Obituary – April 30, 1980 – May 20, 2022

Misty Dawn Wildermuth, 42, of Henderson passed away May 20, 2022 at AHC Lexington. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at East Main Chapel from 1-3 p.m. service...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

PRESTON ROWLAND Obituary – July 15, 2021 – May 17, 2022

Preston K’ier Rowland, 10 months, of Henderson passed away May 17, 2022 at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Corrius Poe officiating. Burial followed in Pisgah Cemetery. The family received...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

JOYCE BEECHAM Obituary – June 28, 1943 – May 18, 2022

Joyce Lanell Naylor Beecham, 78, of Henderson passed away May 18, 2022 at Lynnfield Place Assisted Living in Selmer. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Old Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Iran Smith officiating. Burial followed in Old Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Church.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Doug Stanfill Obituary – Aug. 5, 1964 – May 17, 2022

Douglas Guy Stanfill, 57, of Henderson of the Sweet Lips Community, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Visitation was from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Shackelford Funeral Directors Crook Avenue Chapel in Henderson. Funeral service were at 2 p.m. with Serge Shoemaker officiating. Burial followed at the Chester County Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
HENDERSON, TN

