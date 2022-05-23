ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Euro soars after Lagarde points to rate hikes, dollar extends slide

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VK8XO_0fn2wteP00
A Euro banknote is displayed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro rallied on Monday after the European Central Bank president said policymakers would likely lift interest rates out of negative territory by September, while the dollar extended its recent slide.

A calmer mood on equity markets in European trading also pressured the dollar, which fell sharply last week but has been the go-to currency for investors this year when risk assets tumbled and worries about the economy and inflation jumped.

The euro was the big gainer, adding as much as 1.1% to $1.0687 . It has now risen 3.3% since hitting a multi-year low of $1.0349 on May 13.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a blog post that the bank was likely to lift the euro area deposit rate out of negative territory by end-September and could raise it further if it saw inflation stabilising at 2%. read more

The euro's rally came as the dollar fell broadly, with a sell-off that began accelerating last week.

"We see this as just a temporary correction (in the U.S. dollar) for now. If we look at the main reasons why the dollar has been strengthening so much in recent months, we don't think that fundamental story has changed significantly over the past week," said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

"But in the very short term there is a risk that this correction lower could extend further," he added, pointing to a build-up in long dollar positions in recent weeks that leaves the market vulnerable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rlxI_0fn2wteP00
Fx market positions

The U.S. dollar index , up about 16% to a two-decade high to 105.01 over the 12 months to the middle of May, fell 0.8% on Monday to 102.15.

The Australian dollar, which initially showed a muted reaction to the victory for the centre-left Labor Party in national elections at the weekend, climbed 1% to $0.7125 .

The Japanese yen rose to 127.47 yen per dollar .

The euro also rose 0.3% versus the Swiss franc to 1.0315 francs , undoing some of the franc's gains since the Swiss National Bank chairman last week said policymakers were ready to act if inflation strengthened. read more

CHINA BOOST

Sentiment around China also helped riskier currencies. Shanghai is edging out of lockdown, and an unexpectedly big rate cut in China last week reassured investors.

The yuan had its best week since late 2020 last week and in offshore markets on Monday firmed to 6.6542 per dollar , its strongest since early May.

Geopolitics are also in focus in Asia this week as U.S. President Joe Biden tours the region.

Commodity-linked currencies climbed, with the Norwegian crown up 0.5% versus the euro and the Canadian dollar rising by a similar amount.

The U.S. dollar has soared this year but with expectations for repeated Federal Reserve interest rate hikes priced in, some analysts say further gains may be tougher from here.

Others say the macroeconomic backdrop still points to more downside for the euro, however.

"The Ukraine war keeps fuelling geopolitical uncertainties and recession risks mostly in Europe," said Thomas Hempell, head of macro & market research at Generali Investments.

"As inflation soars globally and lockdowns choke off growth in China, policy uncertainty keeps benefitting the anticyclical USD."

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis: Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is...
Reuters

Australia shares set to inch lower; NZ index gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch lower on Tuesday, after witnessing broad gains for two straight sessions, while global sentiment was lifted after further easing of COVID-19 curbs in China. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2220 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for seventh day as China eases COVID curbs

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to its highest level in nearly four weeks, led by gains for energy and technology shares, as an easing of China’s COVID-19 restrictions helped soothe investor concern about the economic outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Mufg
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as tech, financials drag

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, driven by losses in financials and technology stocks, even as broader investor sentiment elsewhere was lifted by new stimulus measures and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7261.4 points, as of 0039...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Reuters

Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as...
RETAIL
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; faces 2nd monthly drop

May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, which is set for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,847.50 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,850.40. * Gold prices are down about 2.6% so far this month, their most since September. * The dollar index rose, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields leaped on Tuesday after bond markets in the United States were closed in the previous session for the Memorial Day holiday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. * The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, as the central bank battles to bring down high inflation. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion. * Spot silver dipped 0.7% to $21.80 per ounce, and has fallen about 4.1% so far this month. * Platinum fell 0.8% to $951.31, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three of about 2.1%. * Palladium eased 0.2% to $2,029.61, and has dipped about 12.6% this month, its most since November. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Building Approvals April 0130 Australia Current Account Balance SA Q1 0130 Australia Net Exports Contribution Q1 0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA May 0900 EU HICP Flash YY May 0900 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY May 1400 US Consumer Confidence May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK business confidence ticks higher in May - Lloyds Bank

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Sentiment among British businesses edged higher in May, except for consumer-facing companies that are most exposed to the growing cost-of-living crunch, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer rose in May to 38% from 33% in April, its first increase since February,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy