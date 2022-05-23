ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond gifts Deebo game-worn jersey after Game 3 win

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraymond Green had five assists in the Warriors’ 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, but he had one more item to dish out after the final buzzer Sunday night. As...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

