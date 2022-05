Jaden Ivey is considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA draft, and at least one scout offered an interesting comparison for the young player. "Ivey is one of the best athletes in the draft. Think of an early Russell Westbrook with a jumper," a Western Conference scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "He needs a fast tempo to be at his best, but he'll improve any team's talent level and explosiveness."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO