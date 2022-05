Local musicians Meghan Cary and Peter Farrell kicked off the program with an empowering musical selection. (Submitted Images, Photos courtesy of Jay Wiley) WEST CHESTER, PA — The Fund for Women and Girls marked 26 years of serving local women and girls at the 17th Annual Making a Difference Luncheon on May 6th at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern. An in-person event welcoming nearly 300 attendees, The Fund’s annual Luncheon recognized the power of local impact, honored the contributions of Kitchen Table Award winner Matrie Johnson, highlighted the wisdom of keynote speaker Renay Loper, and leaned into a bold future for women and girls. The Fund also introduced its new Executive Director Kim Andrews to the Chester County community.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO