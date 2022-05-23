ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abu Dhabi-based Borouge sets IPO price, gets seven cornerstone investors

 3 days ago

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it has set the offer price for its initial public offering (IPO), which shows it could raise about $2 billion in the deal, and secured seven cornerstone investors.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis’ joint venture set the IPO price at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion.

Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India’s Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company , Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

