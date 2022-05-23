Woodlands Weather This Week – Wet and wild, but not quite 90

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- You could say the day “went to the dogs” as Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum (CWJF) members held a Westminster Dog Show inspired luncheon to welcome the new Executive Board for 2022-2023. The venue, Hochzeit Hall, in Old Town Spring was decorated with a green show ring, photos of dogs, and trophies were awarded in this lighthearted way of installing the new board as “Best in Show,” while also saying good-bye to the outgoing board and President.

