Environment

Woodlands Weather This Week – Wet and wild, but not quite 90

By Woodlands Online Weather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – Already today we’re enjoying some slightly cooler weather with some residual cloud cover from the weekend’s rains. ‘Twas but a respite, as the precipitation will make an encore appearance soon enough. But for the rest of the day, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a high only in...

spacecityweather.com

Storms late tonight as a cold front pushes through, followed by two days of pretty great weather

Good morning. The main event for our near-term weather is the arrival of a cold front late tonight that will bring a line of storms through our area early Wednesday, likely reaching the metro area shortly before sunrise. This front will usher in some briefly drier air, with Thursday looking especially spring-like with morning lows possibly in the low 60s. Memorial Day weekend looks warm and sunny.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

More rain and storms coming!

Something we haven’t heard in a while boomed across the area Sunday morning---thunder! Storms rolled through producing heavy downpours and damaging winds. Brace yourself for more both tomorrow morning and again Wednesday morning! Tuesday’s storms are ahead of a cold front coming our way and Wednesday’s storms will arrive with the front itself. Here’s Wednesday’s surface analysis:
cw39.com

Timeline of storms today and how to stay safe

HOUSTON (CW39) Ongoing storms in the Gulf will spread east and may help with the development of scattered storms late this morning and through the afternoon. Storms developing over North Texas will be moving into the region on Wednesday and could bring strong gusty to severe gusty winds to the northwestern portions of the area.
cw39.com

Severe weather, storms to move through local region

HOUSTON (CW39) A couple of rounds of storms are expected to move through the region this week. Tuesday: Mostly likely morning storms with a strong gusty wind threat and heavy rain. Confidence on timing is growing that the majority of the strong storms will be Tuesday morning. It is possible...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

More rain on the way

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday. Similar to early Sunday, some of the rain will be heavy at times. There is some disagreement as to where the heaviest rain will set up but some areas could see 1-2″, possibly more if storms are slow to move. Use caution on the morning commute.
Click2Houston.com

RADAR: Track storms moving through Houston area

HOUSTON – Storms bringing heavy rain and lightning are moving across the Houston area. Here are some easy ways to keep track of inclement weather as it moves through the city.
