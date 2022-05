The craft beer industry has lost part of its soul. What makes craft beer special is not the places, the brands, or even the beer, it's the people that make it what it is. Loss is nothing new, classic and modern breweries have closed, and individuals have passed on in tragic accidents or simply from the ravages of life itself. All of those losses are sad, even heartbreaking, but it was the recent self-inflicted loss of Portland brewer Ryan Buxton that has cut even closer to the bone.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO