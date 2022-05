Anakin Skywalker’s Light Side mentor is finally getting time in the spotlight. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+, joining recent Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian and the forthcoming Ahsoka. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Disney+ series takes off a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Now exiled, the Jedi Master is on the run from his former apprentice and best friend, Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The series follows Vader’s turn to the Dark Side and also stars Joel Edgerton (as Luke Skywalker’s uncle, Owen Lars), Pen15‘s Maya...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO