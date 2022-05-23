ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellyanne Conway slams 'shrewd and calculating' Jared Kushner in memoir: 'There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise'

By Cheryl Teh
 3 days ago

Jared Kushner (left), a White House senior adviser during the Trump administration, (left), and Kellyanne Conway (right), a former Trump aide.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

  • Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway slammed Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book.
  • She called Kushner "shrewd and calculating" and criticized his sprawling portfolio.
  • Kushner knew he wouldn't be held accountable for personnel or legislative disasters, Conway wrote.

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has harsh words for the former president's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new memoir.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported on an excerpt of Conway's new book, "Here's the Deal: A Memoir," which is a re-telling of her experiences in the Trump White House, where she served as a senior aide to former President Donald Trump.

Per The Post, Conway wrote in her book that Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, was a "shrewd and calculating" individual and "a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries."

According to Conway, Kushner also operated with the knowledge that he was unlikely to be held accountable for any personnel or legislative disasters that took place on his watch, the outlet reported.

"There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. Criminal justice reform. Middle East peace. The southern and northern borders. Veterans and opioids. Big Tech and small business," she wrote in her book, per The Post.

Criticizing Kushner's sprawling portfolio, Conway wrote, per outlet: "If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio."

"He'd have made sure you knew he'd exiled the Martians to Uranus and insisted he did not care who got credit for it," she added.

Per The Post, Conway also claimed that Kushner had misunderstood the Constitution and believed that "all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him."

Kushner's White House portfolio was known to have spanned a large gamut of responsibilities, from the country's COVID-19 response to an attempt to secure peace in the Middle East.

Conway's criticism of Kushner isn't the first occasion that a former Trump aide has unloaded on him. Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary, also slammed Kushner and called him "Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit" in her 2021 book " I'll Take Your Questions Now. "

Representatives for Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 128

disc spinner
3d ago

Like father like son in law. They think they know more than the experts and fail at everything. And the conservatives are worried about Hunter receiving money from Ukraine while Jared makes millions from Saudi Arabia.

Reply(6)
78
sandy
3d ago

Guessing HUGE amount of yelling at Jared now. Maybe he spilled the beans for the Jan. 6 committee. Hmmmm. Watch the trumpies pointing fingers and professing fake outrage while trying to protect the past failed president. Sad.

Reply
57
Carl Davis
2d ago

It's the same GOP playbook. While you are questioning Hunter Biden, we know Paul Manafort was working for the Pro-Russian element in Ukraine and was pardoned by Trump The same Donald Trump who threatened to withhold military weapons that had already been approved by the previous administration if their government didn't come up with some dirt on Hunter Biden. Stop bringing up Hunter and focus on Manafort.

Reply
17
