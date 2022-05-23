Kellyanne Conway slams 'shrewd and calculating' Jared Kushner in memoir: 'There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise'

Jared Kushner (left), a White House senior adviser during the Trump administration, (left), and Kellyanne Conway (right), a former Trump aide. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway slammed Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book.

She called Kushner "shrewd and calculating" and criticized his sprawling portfolio.

Kushner knew he wouldn't be held accountable for personnel or legislative disasters, Conway wrote.

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has harsh words for the former president's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new memoir.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported on an excerpt of Conway's new book, "Here's the Deal: A Memoir," which is a re-telling of her experiences in the Trump White House, where she served as a senior aide to former President Donald Trump.

Per The Post, Conway wrote in her book that Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, was a "shrewd and calculating" individual and "a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries."

According to Conway, Kushner also operated with the knowledge that he was unlikely to be held accountable for any personnel or legislative disasters that took place on his watch, the outlet reported.

"There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. Criminal justice reform. Middle East peace. The southern and northern borders. Veterans and opioids. Big Tech and small business," she wrote in her book, per The Post.

Criticizing Kushner's sprawling portfolio, Conway wrote, per outlet: "If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio."

"He'd have made sure you knew he'd exiled the Martians to Uranus and insisted he did not care who got credit for it," she added.

Per The Post, Conway also claimed that Kushner had misunderstood the Constitution and believed that "all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him."

Kushner's White House portfolio was known to have spanned a large gamut of responsibilities, from the country's COVID-19 response to an attempt to secure peace in the Middle East.

Conway's criticism of Kushner isn't the first occasion that a former Trump aide has unloaded on him. Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary, also slammed Kushner and called him "Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit" in her 2021 book " I'll Take Your Questions Now. "

Representatives for Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.