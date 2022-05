ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at a local high school honored a classmate who is no longer with them during their graduation ceremony. Graduations are a time when students are able to celebrate what they've accomplished, and what's to come in the years ahead. But at Kasson-Mantorville High School, members of the Class of 2022 made sure to remember a teen who they feel should have been standing alongside them as they received their diplomas Friday evening.

KASSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO