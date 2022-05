The Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, VA, has a long, storied history. The main house, or Clubhouse, which was first built in the 1750s, is a large, impressive brick structure with white-pillared portico, emblematic of Colonial architecture of the region—in fact, while he was president, Thomas Jefferson was involved with the design of the one of the spaces. Over the years, the club has built additions and outbuildings to accommodate new functions—a fitness center, pool facilities, guestrooms (there are 40), dining room, ballroom, gathering spaces, a bar and a restaurant. With more than 30 additions, the composition was confusing and did not meet the club’s ongoing needs.

