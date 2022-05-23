How to build an effective in-house DME program — Insights from two ortho practices
Operating an in-house durable medical equipment (DME) program can increase both patient satisfaction and profitability. Sustainable, successful programs are built on a solid foundation that includes compliance, streamlined workflows, documentation and reliable checks and balances. Becker’s Healthcare recently spoke with three experts about best practices for developing DME programs...www.beckersasc.com
Comments / 0