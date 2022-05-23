ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

By The Associated Press
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis...

CBS Minnesota

Eli Hart Killing: Mother Accused Of Murdering 6-Year-Old Son Makes Court Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the investigation widens, a Minnesota mother made a court appearance Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly murdered her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. Her virtual appearance in court began at 1:30 p.m., four days after the body of her son was found in the trunk of a car in Orono. Julissa Thaler (credit: Hennepin County) Thaler appeared in court via Zoom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical mask. Her public defender Shauna Kieffer asked for a delay to access “mental health records before we argue bail.” Thaler then asked...
ORONO, MN
fox9.com

Early morning robbery attempt leaves woman hospitalized, two arrested

(FOX 9) - Two men have been arrested after a robbery attempt in the city of Newport that left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 a.m. on May 14 police received a call to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult woman who had been shot and was bleeding from the abdomen.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged In Eli Hart’s Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times

Originally published on May 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy’s death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning. On Monday, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning. (credit: Hennepin County) Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw what appeared...
ORONO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com

Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Eric David, died from "multiple sharp force injuries" at an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue, not far from Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pit Bull Attacks Child at Brooklyn Center Playground

A 2-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a pit pull at a Brooklyn Center playground. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. on May 16 at Bellvue Park. Kara Hurst says she and her two sons are staying close to home these days. Usually, the family would head to Bellvue Park to play. But that all changed a week ago after two men pulled up to the park with two dogs who were off-leash.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

Police have confirmed there are multiple crime scenes being investigated after 28-year-old Julissa Thaler allegedly killed her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart. "Information discovered during the investigation has led to addresses in the city of Mound and Minnetrista, where officers have found evidence implicating those locations as potential scenes," Orono Police Department announced Tuesday.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Investigates Shots-Fired Incident

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired. Police received a 911 call to a report of shots heard in the area of 67th and Idaho avenues north, west of the Willows Apartment Complex. When officers responded, they found evidence of gunfire that damaged a nearby pavilion. Police...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Devon Glover Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In 2 Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
bigrapidsnews.com

Officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing one week before two year anniversary

A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd one week before the second anniversary of his death. Thomas Lane admitted he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused...
CBS Minnesota

Trinis Edwards Acquitted In Liquor Store Shooting Death Of Kenneth Davis Jr.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Ramsey County jury has cleared a St. Paul man of murder charges in a liquor store shooting. Trinis Edwards was charged with the shooting death of Kenneth Davis, Jr. It happened at Big Discount Liquor on Rice Street in St. Paul on Dec. 27 last year. Court documents say Davis tried to stop Edwards from stealing a bottle of vodka. During a fight, Davis’ gun fell and police say Edwards picked it up and shot Davis. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office released a statement. “While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision. The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the attorney’s office said.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

UPDATE: Missing UMN student found dead

Authorities have canceled the search for missing University of Minnesota student Austin Ray Retterath after finding a deceased man in the Mississippi River on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Retterath. Authorities said...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chemical Spill Prompts Hotel Evacuation In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington say a hotel was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a chemical spill in the pool area. It happened on the 5100 block of American Boulevard West. The Bloomington Fire Department said the spill was contained and the building is being vented. Haz-mat Incident- 5100 block of American Blvd. Chemical spill In the pool area of an occupied hotel. Occupants have been evacuated and building is being vented. Spill is contained & off-gassing of chemicals has been stopped. Two employees being evaluated by @AllinaEMS. pic.twitter.com/QHu5DDjrwn — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) May 24, 2022 Two hotel employees were being evaluated by medics at the scene, the fire department said. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

