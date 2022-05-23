ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Durbin's Catholic faith is a 'conflict of interest' for holding Supreme Court accountable: pro-choice group

By Tyler O'Neil
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roman Catholic faith of Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., presents a "conflict of interest" with his duty to hold the Supreme Court accountable as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the pro-choice activist group Ruth Sent Us, which appeared to threaten protests outside Durbin's houses. The Senate...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 7

TP
2d ago

Liberalism is a cancer on society! Democrats prove it every time they open their mouths!

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Us Supreme Court#Conflict Of Interest#U S Supreme Court#Roman Catholic#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Twitter
Fox News

