Awkwafina keeps it simple in a modest striped dress as she leads stars at Asia Society Southern California 2022 Annual Gala

Awkwafina attended Sunday's Asia Society Southern California 2022 Annual Gala in a black, striped dress.

The 33-year-old actress was all smiles as she walked the red carpet in the long, long-sleeved frock.

She wore her long, black hair in a center part and let his cascade freely down her back.

The Nora From Queens star's look had pops of green, blue, and burgundy and she paired the look with red boots.

She carried a black leather clutch in her hands and wore tiny, understated earrings.

The New York native wore a light palette of makeup that let her natural beauty shine.

She lined her eyes in black liquid eyeliner and warmed her cheeks with a soft blush that also matched her lip stain.

Also making an appearance at the star-studded event in Los Angeles was Crystal Kung.

She turned heads in a dainty, patterned red and black dress with shoulder pads.

The frock was long-sleeved and cropped above her ankles. She paired the number with black, patent leather peep-toe heels.

Her brunette tresses were styled in an off-center part and they fell over her chest.

She was joined by her husband, Rob Minkoff, who matched his red tie to his wife's getup.

Longtime reporter Lisa Ling made an entrance in a black pantsuit with a white shirt underneath.

She looked timeless in the perfectly-tailored two-piece. The collar of the blazer was a satin material.

The news correspondent added a pair of metallic silver heels that had a black accoutrement.

Lisa wore a long, statement-making necklace that dropped down to her midriff.

It had a large, jeweled, stone pendant and nicely complemented her clutch, which had reflective blocks on it.

On the event's step-and-repeat she joined Eileen Gu and Stella Li for group photos.

Gu dressed in a navy blue gown that was covered in sequins. It had a low-cut neckline and long fringe that fell over her shoes.

Li opted for a black gown with chiffon straps. There was a thin, glittering attachment directly beneath the bodice.

Actress Michele Selene Ang looked happy to attend the event as she arrived in a beige, patterned dress.

The 13 Reasons Why actress wore her dark hair in an abbreviated center part and pulled back.

She left loose pieces out in the front and teamed her look with a pair of silver slip-on shoes with a modest heel.

She wore small gold hoops in her ears and went with a light brown color on her lips.

Liza Soberano appeared at the event in a gorgeous velvet black co-ord consisting of a crop top and long skirt.

She looked breathtaking in the curve-hugging set and the top had long sleeves that doubled as gloves.

Adding a subtle touch of elegance she wore glinting diamond rings on her fingers above the material.

The jewelry matched her footwear, which was a black shoe with a square diamond attachment.

Stephanie Hsu was also in attendance at the event, which was held at Skirball Cultural Center.

She showed up in an eye-catching look - a white mini dress topped with a black blazer.

The jacket had sequins and fringe, giving it a jazzy dynamic. The actress coated her lips in a bold red stain and pulled her hair back.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani made a handsome pair as they attended in their best fashion-forward looks.

Maia wore a long, patterned dress that reached down to her shoes, showing off her open-toe shoes.

It had a deep v-neck and she carried a black leather clutch. Alex complemented her in a black tux.

Asia Society Southern California is a global non-profit organization that aims to nurture a connection between Asia and the west.

It accomplishes that goal through 'arts, education, policy and business outreach,' according to the official website.