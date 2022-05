Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned. A central Wisconsin farmer is hoping the warm weather returns quickly. Paul Jarvis raises crops near Wautoma, Wisconsin in Waushara County. He tells Brownfield the Sunday overnight temperatures were freezing. “It was 32 when I left my house at 3:30 this morning so I don’t know how cold it got before the sun came up, but we were right down there.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO