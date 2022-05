Raleigh, N.C. — The 2022 Farm Act passed its first committee Tuesday following considerable public opposition to a "right to repair" provision in the annual omnibus. Right to repair is a national movement that pits consumers and independent service businesses against manufacturers and dealers. According to the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, a trade organization, the use of increasingly sophisticated technology in everything from cars to phones to farm equipment has given manufacturers and their licensed dealers a near-monopoly on repair services.

