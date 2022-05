BILLINGS — When he was announced as the Billings Mustangs’ new manager in February, big league veteran Jim Riggleman knew he was venturing into unfamiliar territory. Three months later on the eve of the Mustangs 2022 opener in Missoula — the Pioneer League’s second as an independent circuit — Riggleman was reflecting on the team-building process, which is proving more convoluted than even he thought it would be.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO