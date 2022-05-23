Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Steals base in loss

Dodgers fans will never forget that game in 2020 against the Astros. With so much tension between the 2 teams following a cheating scandal, it felt like something was bound to happen. And boy, did something ever happen. Joe Kelly threw a ball close to Carlos Correa before striking him...
Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced. Shortly after signing him, the Yankees inserted Carpenter into their lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the team's lineup after center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched before game time with hamstring tightness.
Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
Alonso went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 13-3 victory versus San Francisco. The first baseman knocked a big three-run blast in the third inning that gave the Mets their first lead. He added two singles in the contest for his fifth multi-hit game over his past six contests. During the hot stretch, Alonso is batting .462 (12-for-26) with three homers, 11 RBI and a stolen base.
Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
Brantly was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. The 32-year-old signed with the Yankees over the weekend as catching depth but has quickly been removed from the 40-man roster with Kyle Higashioka (illness) and Joey Gallo (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list. Brantly appeared in one game during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double.
Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
