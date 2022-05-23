ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Adds steal Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Isbel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Twins. Isbel has hit safely in...

www.cbssports.com

SFGate

Pederson hits 3 HRs, drives in 8 as Giants stun Mets 13-12

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night. Schwindel has three homers in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting on Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, hitting third in the order versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 111 plate appearances this season, Chavis has a .301 batting average with an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Making Sense of Hunter Dozier's Wild Start to the Season

The Kansas City Royals have gotten off to a terrible start to the 2022 season, but the same can't be said for Hunter Dozier. The 30-year-old is thriving at the plate. Dozier is putting together a season comparable to his 2019 breakout year, as he has plenty of statistical similarities between the two. A few of the only notable differences are his career-high wRC+ of 126 and both his K% and BB% taking a dive in the process. This leads to the oddity of Dozier's season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Joc Pederson hits 3 home runs, drives in 8 as San Francisco Giants take wild one over New York Mets

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Back with Royals

Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Amir Garrett (undisclosed) headed to the injured list. Coleman has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Slash
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Rejoins lineup Thursday

Rivera (illness) is starting at third base and batting seventh Thursday against the Twins. Rivera was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness, but he's good to go coming off Wednesday's scheduled off day. The 25-year-old is 3-for-19 with two solo home runs and two additional runs scored over his past five appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Earns second win

Junis (2-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets. Junis was handed a nine-run lead after two innings, and he held the Mets in check thanks to nine groundball outs. The primary damage against him came in the sixth inning when Francisco Lindor took him yard for a solo home run. However, Junis still managed to record his first quality start of the campaign, and his first win since April 22. Overall, Junis has maintained a 2.76 ERA and 24:5 K:BB across 32.2 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Remains on bench

Villar isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds. Villar has gone 5-for-18 with a homer, two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last four games, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Christopher Morel will start at the keystone and lead off.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn on Royals' bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins. O'Hearn made a start as the designated hitter on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's opener. Hunter Dozier is shifting into the DH role while Emmanuel Rivera (illness) replaces O'Hearn in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
KANSAS CITY, MO
UPI News

New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter

May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced. Shortly after signing him, the Yankees inserted Carpenter into their lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the team's lineup after center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched before game time with hamstring tightness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Grayson Greiner grabbing seat Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Grayson Greiner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. Greiner is returning to the bench after starting at catcher on Monday. Daulton Varsho is shifting to catcher and Pavin Smith is at designated hitter. Alek Thomas is returning to the lineup to play center field and bat seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Royals enter matchup with the Twins on losing streak

LINE: Twins -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing six games in a row. Minnesota has a 15-9 record at home and a 27-17 record overall. The Twins are 19-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Dairon Blanco on bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins. Brewer Hicklen is replacing Blanco in center field and hitting ninth. The Royals placed Kyle Isbel (illness) on the injured list Thursday, so there will be more playing time available in the outfield in the short-term.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

