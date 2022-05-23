ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Josh Naylor: Goes deep in return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Naylor went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Detroit. Naylor started...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night. Schwindel has three homers in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in series

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary) against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series against the Wild. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless the team is able to advance past the Avalanche. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists through 64 contests during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim batting seventh on Tuesday

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kim will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Brewers. Luke Voit moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kim for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher to make commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Homers, on base thrice

Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run in an 8-6 win over Kansas City on Tuesday. Varsho led off the home half of the first inning with a 444-foot bomb to center, walked in the fifth and doubled and scored during a five-run sixth. The 25-year-old has compiled a modest eight-game hitting streak as part of a successful May that features a .325/.378/.573 slash line, 13 extra-base hits 15 runs and 11 RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Provides winning knock

Joe went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against Pittsburgh. Joe broke the tie in the 10th inning with an RBI single, driving in what proved to be the winning run. Though it hasn't come with much power, Joe has maintained a .297 average in 19 games since May 1, also scoring 10 runs. Overall, he has a .284/.369/.426 line with four homers, 12 RBI and 23 runs scored across 176 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Tough loss against Brewers

Darvish (4-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 2-1 to the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before stumbling, but the Padres' own troubles scoring runs left Darvish on the hook for the loss. He tossed 108 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and seventh of the season in nine trips to the mound, and Darvish will take a 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 52.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Is It Time To Trade Guardians Designated Hitter Franmil Reyes

It’s not a new storyline, but Franmil Reyes has had a rough season. He is batting just .195 and only has 12 RBI up to this point. The most concerning stat of all is his 57 strikeouts only a quarter through the season. But at one point will this...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Plays hero with walkoff hit

Trevino went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in Tuesday's 7-6, extra-innings win against Baltimore. The backstop was a big part of the offense Tuesday, drilling a solo homer in the third inning and tying the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh. He then provided the game-winning run with a single to left field in the bottom of the 11th. Trevino has started three of the past four games for the Yankees, and he's gone 5-for-11 with four RBI over that stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday

Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Limited at OTAs

Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD

