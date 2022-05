Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Four years after an armed 17-year-old opened fire inside a Texas high school, killing 10, Gov. Greg Abbott tried to tell another shell-shocked community that lost 19 children and two teachers to a teen gunman about his wins in what is now an ongoing effort against mass shootings.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO