Bibb County, GA

'It came as a shock': West Bibb neighbors push back against proposed 780-acre solar farm

 3 days ago
MACON, Ga. — A rural 780-acre plot of land in west Bibb County could soon be home to one of Georgia’s largest solar farms IF the Planning and Zoning Commission approves it at their Monday meeting. The farm is sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments, and it drew...

Macon-Bibb P&Z rejects new solar field, approves new homes and trade school

MACON, Ga. — When developers of a proposed solar energy plant presented their plans last month, Hartley Bridge Road area neighbors packed the hearing room to share concerns. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave representatives of Cubico Sustainable Investments and Venus Solar an extra month to talk to the residents about concerns that included their perceived potential for declining property values, damage to the roads during construction and adverse effects on wildlife and the environment.
Milledgeville City Council plans to improve parks

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville has plans to make one of their parks a little more beautiful. City council wants to apply for a grant to improve Central City Park. On Tuesday, Milledgeville City Council agreed to apply for the grant. Many visitors of the park, and their kids are...
Macon Inn on Riverside Drive becomes 4th hotel in string of suits filed by Macon-Bibb for being the center of illegal activity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb has filed suit in superior court against a fourth hotel for being the center of illegal activity in Macon. Macon Bibb has filed against the owners, agents, and corporations of the Macon Inn off of Riverside Drive due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there in an effort to end the public nuisance that has been maintained at the location. From March 2016 to February 2022, emergency services have received over 450 emergency calls to the Macon Inn concerning drug crimes, aggravated assaults, weapon offenses, robbery, rape, and other activities. Over 20 of those cases have been detailed in the suit. Records from just one ambulance provider showed that between December of 2017 and May of 2022 there were 375 calls reporting suspected overdoses.
Macon-Bibb County sues Macon Inn

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is suing Macon Inn on Riverside Drive, citing criminal activity and emergency calls coming from the property. This is the fourth motel the county has filed a lawsuit against. The other three are Bridgeview Inn And Suites on Harrison Road,. Red Carpet Inn...
Bibb homeowner worries about rising property values

MACON, Ga. — As housing prices continue to climb, some Central Georgia homeowners are worried about rising property tax rates, but an increased property value may not mean an increase in taxes. When you get your property value assessment in the mail and take a peek at the initial...
Suspension of gas tax in Georgia extended

ATLANTA — Georgia's gas tax will continue to be suspended through mid-July by executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday. The gas tax was first suspended in March as prices initially ballooned, and the extension comes as Georgians have seen another surge in gas prices in recent weeks.
Oconee Co reminds residents about need for water conservation

There is a reminder in Watkinsville, where Oconee County government officials say the odd-even system for outdoor water use will be in effect for the summer months. From the Oconee Co government website... As the county heads into summer and temperatures rise, Oconee County Water Resources reminds residents to adhere...
Lorenzo Heard stuns Chris Cohilas in Dougherty County Commission race

ALBANY -- The winds of political change blew hard through Dougherty County Tuesday, so hard, in fact, they toppled a twice-elected sitting commission chairman. Lorenzo Heard, whose only other foray into local politics ended with a stunning Dougherty County School Board defeat, pulled off a stunner himself Tuesday, wresting the County Commission chairman's seat from two-term incumbent Chris Cohilas. Heard's victory was so complete, he notched the win without having to face Cphilas in a runoff, as many had expected.
Fort Valley voters report smooth balloting process despite scanner malfunctions

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday morning, there were concerns of voter machine glitches in Fort Valley, but they were fixed and back up and running in a couple of hours. Peach County election supervisor Adrienne Ray confirmed there were was a problem with the scanner. It would let people slide their ballots through the machine, but the ballot would not take. Ray says it could have been how the machine was set up.
Thousands without power across parts of Muscogee County; Georgia Power able to work on power remotely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
Georgia DOT announces I-75 exit closure dates in McDonough

Georgia DOT has announced an upcoming closure of I-75 exit 218 at state route 20 in McDonough. The weekend closure is part of ongoing construction for the diverging diamond interchange. I-75 Exit Closure. The weekend closure is scheduled for Friday, June 24, starting at 9 pm through 5 am on...
2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
List: 2022 Memorial Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — BALDWIN. When: May 28 at 7:30 a.m. What: Participants will be able to walk or run the 3.1 mile race through the park and around downtown Macon. When: May 28 at 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Where: Amerson River Park. What: Come out for our...
