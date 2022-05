HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public about a “puppy scam” that has been making the rounds. According to CrimeStoppers, the scammers are targeting people online on Facebook Marketplace or on Craigslist. The “seller” requests a deposit for the puppy in order to hold it for the buyer. After receiving the money, the scammer then ends all communication.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO