Phoenix, AZ

Temps set to warm back up this week around Phoenix

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona girl to graduate high school at 15, attend ASU Barrett Honors College. It’ll be a new learning environment, new friends, and a new set of challenges for Vasko. But she wouldn’t trade her journey for anything. Scrapyard fire contained after sparking...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Locals have called it “The Wedding Cake” house, as the shape of the multi-tiered home resembles a three-layer cake. You’ve likely seen the unique structure near the intersection of Van Buren and 52nd streets. Drivers along the Loop 202 freeway enjoy a clear view of the Phoenix landmark perched atop a knoll surrounded by acres of the desert landscape.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix working on “cool” projects to lower summer temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From reflective pavement to volunteers checking in on their neighbors, the City of Phoenix wants to save lives as temperatures hit the triple digits. That includes a unique construction project near Thomas and 52nd Street. “We’re essentially trying to make the roads a little shinier, particularly in parts of the electromagnetic spectrum where we have a lot of energy coming from the sun,” said David Hondula.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Expect the hottest day of year so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot today with a forecast high of 106 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. That will mark our hottest day so far this season. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 98 degrees, and the record for today’s date is 112 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix has plans to help save lives during summer heat

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Temperatures begin to climb in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer today in the Valley of the Sun. Look for lighter winds and morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to 103 degrees this afternoon under clear skies. A ridge of high pressure building in from the west will bring slowly warming temperatures...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Getting your car ready for a Phoenix summer

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic standoff involving man who shot at Phoenix police

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman shocked by cellphone bill for $3,700

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale ranks in the top 5 best cities for summer jobs, report says

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The start of the summer hiring season is here, and several places in the Valley are looking to hire, especially in the midst of one of the most prominent worker shortages in decades. One East Valley city in particular--Scottsdale--ranks among the top five best places to get a summer job.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crews battle scrapyard fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Dozens call for action at Phoenix vigil for Texas massacre victims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of people came together at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday night to remember the victims of the Texas elementary school massacre. Before the vigil started at 6:30, a memorial was created at one of the trees on the Capitol lawn. It had tiny children’s shoes and toys with candles that were lit. The victims’ names were on a sign as other people placed flowers on the grass.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns Ballet Arizona dancer allegedly shot, killed by husband in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Bicyclist dies after crashing into a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on 27th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, around 3 p.m. Officers say 48-year-old Andriya Shagawa was riding his bike when he crashed into a car turning onto...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle brush fire near Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ

