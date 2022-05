1934: National Guard troops guarding the Auto-Lite plant during the 1934 Battle of Toledo, fired into the crowd while trying to push them away from the plant, up Chestnut Street—killing 27-year-old Frank Hubay (shot four times) and 20-year-old Steve Cyigon. Neither was an Auto-Lite worker but had joined the crowd out of sympathy for the strikers. At least 15 others also received bullet wounds, while 10 Guardsmen were treated after being hit by bricks.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO