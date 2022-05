PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots are getting set for their fifth match of the regular season, with that match on the road at Tallahassee Saturday. The team, under the guidance of new coach Richard Kinniburgh, have split their first two matches. They opened with this win over Tallahassee, then suffered losses to Jacksonville and Pensacola. The match against Jacksonville particulary though, a 4-1 loss back on May 11th.

