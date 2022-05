Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Kosciusko County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County will meet at the Kosciusko County Courthouse, 100 W. Center Street, 3rd Floor Courtroom, Warsaw, Indiana at 6:00 PM on June 9, 2022 to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year:

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO