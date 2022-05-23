ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners sign Andrew Knapp to minors contract

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MUYP_0fn2ecOM00
Cincinnati Reds catcher Andrew Knapp (35), pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Knapp made his debut with the Triple-A Rainiers today, hitting a home run.

After spending his first nine pro seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Knapp is now on his third new team since December. Knapp signed a minors deal with the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason but was released at the end of Spring Training. The veteran backstop then caught on with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This resulted in 11 games for Pittsburgh before Knapp was designated for assignment last week, which led Knapp to opt for free agency rather than an outright assignment to the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate.

Tom Murphy recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a separated shoulder, so with Murphy’s timeline unclear, it isn’t surprising that the Mariners have now added another catcher. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens are the two catchers on the big league roster, and Knapp will provide some veteran depth at Triple-A should another injury arise.

Knapp has hit only .210/.310/.315 over 862 MLB plate appearances, spending much of his career in a part-time or backup capacity with the Phillies. With Raleigh and Torrens both struggling badly at the plate, it probably isn’t likely that Knapp will be seen as a replacement unless the Mariners decide that Raleigh needs more time in the minors.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners designate Steven Souza Jr., select Sam Haggerty

The Mariners are making a series of roster moves Sunday, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Infielder Abraham Toro is heading to the 10-day injured list. He had hurt himself in a collision with Adam Frazier during Saturday night’s game. The club’s announcement of the moves describes his injury as a left shoulder sprain. Also leaving the roster is outfield Steven Souza Jr., who has been designated for assignment. To fill those two holes on the active roster, the club has recalled utility player Sam Haggerty and outfielder Taylor Trammell.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners option former No. 6 overall pick Jarred Kelenic

The Mariners announced this afternoon they’ve claimed right-hander Adrian Sampson off waivers from the Cubs. They’ve also selected outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the big leagues in place of Jarred Kelenic, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle also reinstated Sergio Romo from the 10-day injured list, optioned Danny Young and designated Stuart Fairchild and Yohan Ramirez for assignment to clear 40-man roster space for Sampson and Souza.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Andrew Knapp
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mets could solve their DH woes with trade for Colordo infielder

Despite pleads from baseball purists, National League teams now feature a designated hitter in their lineups year-round. Though many were staunchly opposed to the new rule, one NL team appeared set to benefit from the change, at least on paper. The New York Mets were a defensively incompetent team from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Phillies#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Triple A#Raleigh
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees C Ben Rortvedt undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

The Yankees announced that catcher Ben Rortvedt underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, with the surgery described a “meniscus clean-up.” The surgery took place Tuesday, and Rortvedt is expected to return to game activity in six to eight weeks. The least-experienced of the five names involved...
MLB
SFGate

Pederson hits 3 HRs, drives in 8 as Giants stun Mets 13-12

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets scouting right-handers Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle

The New York Mets have recently had scouts watching Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. With the aggressive Mets clearly focused on a championship this year, it isn’t surprising that the club is already looking ahead to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros OF Kyle Tucker doesn't want to 'prolong' extension deal

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has quickly rebounded after a rocky couple weeks to begin the year, hitting .310/.402/.530 over the past month after getting out to a brutal .087/.192/.217 start through his first 13 games. That production only serves as a reminder that the 25-year-old is viewed as a building block in Houston. That fact is also backed up by the team’s apparent efforts to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported recently that the ’Stros approached Tucker’s camp about an extension this year but talks proved unsuccessful and are not active at this time (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios at DH again Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rios has moved down from the cleanup spot to the seven-hole in his third straight start at designated hitter for the Dodgers. numberFire’s models project Rios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Giants after Escobar's 4-hit game

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy