A simulated mass shooting scenario puts Tallahassee Memorial's trauma center to the test

Retired Wakulla County Sheriff David F. Harvey was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Capitol in Tallahassee. After graduating from Florida State University, Sheriff Harvey began his law enforcement career in 1972 as a parole and probation officer for Franklin and Wakulla counties until 1976. That year, he was elected sheriff of Wakulla County – at age 26. He went on to serve nine consecutive terms and retired 35 years later as Florida’s longest-tenured sheriff. During his tenure, he transformed an office with 11 employees and an 18-bed jail to one with 180 employees and a 350-bed jail, while also becoming one of the state’s first rural sheriff’s offices to be accredited in both law enforcement and corrections.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO