SIOUX CITY, Iowa — News of another mass shooting at a school bares a stark reminder of one lesson our children have to learn in a place where they should be the safest. "I don't care for the fact that our staff members even have to think like that as they come into work or that our students have to think like that when they are simply trying to learn," said Sioux City Community School District Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, "but they do have to be prepared and the students and staff have handled that very admirably."

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO