POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 7th annual Giddy Up Staci Shryock Memorial Ride kicked off on Saturday in Pocatello.

The group rode from the Gate City up into Idaho Falls and circled their way through Blackfoot.

The event honors the life of the late Staci Shryock, who was hit head on while riding a motorcycle seven years ago.

At the time of her death, Shryock had just become a registered nurse.

In her honor, the memorial ride raises money for nursing scholarships at Idaho State University.

The post 7th annual Giddy Up Staci Shryock Memorial Ride raises funds for ISU nursing students appeared first on Local News 8 .