Duluth, MN

City leaders lead walking tour to showcase Lakewalk repairs

By Robb Coles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - As warmer weather moves into the Northland, more people will head to the Lakewalk in Canal Park. Keeping that shoreline intact for future generations is a priority for city leaders. This weekend, Mike Lebeau, Construction Project Supervisor...

City by City: Cook County, Bessemer, Cohasset

Cook County, MN- Earlier this week the County Road 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction project began and it’s expected to run through September. The closure will impact Country Road 44 to County Road 7 and Cascade River west to Babineau Corner. The work will reconstruct certain gravel roads, fix ditches, as well as realign roads for better sight lines. Cook county is expecting several more construction projects this summer.
COOK COUNTY, MN
City by City: Washburn, Chisholm, Mille Lacs

Washburn, WI- Music in the Parks kicks off Wednesday, June 1. Performances will alternate between Wikdal Park and Legion Park until the end of August. the free shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees just have to bring something to sit on. Chisholm, MN- District administration, board...
CHISHOLM, MN
Historic flooding continues in the Rainy Lake Basin

Lakefront property owners at Crane Lake and Kabetogama continue battling the still-rising flood waters of the Rainy River Basin, flooding that immediately threatens to eclipse the highest mark recorded in over 70 years and could soon set a new all-time record. The gauge at Crane Lake registered 1,122.55 feet on...
KABETOGAMA, MN
Supporters of proposed BWCA legislation gather at Duluth City Hall

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The pressure continues on both sides of the copper-nickel mining conversation. On the same day lawmakers in Washington, DC discussed a proposal to pull hundreds of thousands of national forest acres from the federal mining program, environmentalists gathered in Duluth to make their voices heard.
DULUTH, MN
Tugboat That Was Sinking In Duluth Harbor Is Afloat Again

DULUTH, Minn. — The tugboat named “Lake Superior” that partially sunk in the Duluth Harbor back in March is now floating once again. According to the Coast Guard, contractors are working on what’s called “lightering and dewatering operations,” which will remove any leftover water, fuel, and lube oil from the tugboat, so pollutants don’t leak into the waterway.
DULUTH, MN
Lake Superior Zoo unveils new 15 year plan

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- City council approved the Lake Superior Zoo’s new 15-year master plan Monday night. Zoo leaders talked about recent accomplishments and milestones at the meeting and then laid out plans for the future. From now until 2037, the Lake Superior Zoo will work in...
DULUTH, MN
Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Fourth Fest Lineup Announced

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The free musical lineup for this year’s “Fourth Fest” celebration at Bayfront Festival Park has been announced. Gates open on the 4th of July at 4:30 and live entertainment begins at 5. Leading off is the DJ collective the Crunchy Bunch, followed...
DULUTH, MN
Governor Evers Approves US 63 Improvement Project In Polk County

POLK COUNTY -- To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $3.94 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for an improvement project on US 63 from County J to US 8 in Polk County. Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, May...
POLK COUNTY, WI
Downtown YMCA Shut Down For Renovations

DULUTH, Minn.–After nearly a decade of not being able to make renovations, the YMCA in Downtown Duluth will be temporarily shut down for renovations and cleaning. From this Wednesday, until next Monday, new flooring, refinishing’s, and other projects will be underway. While the Essentia Wellness center will be open for YMCA membership holders during this period, members are excited to see the new updates.
DULUTH, MN
This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rainy Wednesday before a warm close to the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Rain showers move in from the south to north through the morning hours of Wednesday. Rain is relatively widespread the further east you are and much more isolated the further west you are. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. will see widespread, consistent rain for a good portion of Wednesday. In Minnesota, rain is more scattered in nature. Some in the far western portion of our area may see little to no rain. Temperatures are much cooler, only staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon temperatures. Rain will move out from west to east this evening and tonight. All said and done, the highest rain totals are across Northwest Wisconsin, and the U.P. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 40s.
DULUTH, MN
Explosion of RV campgrounds stirs controversy in Wisconsin

SPOONER, Wis. — An explosion of RV campgrounds during the pandemic has turned lake country in western Wisconsin into ground zero in a growing turf war over lake property. Cabin owners and many residents in Burnett and Washburn counties have fought vigorously over the last two years to stop the growth of these campgrounds.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Greenwood Fire closure area lifted, McDougal Lake area remains closed

DULUTH, MN-- The Greenwood Fire closure, in place since August of last year, has been lifted. “The closure was left in place over the winter season to allow for weakened, dead or dying trees to fall and uproot naturally with minimal impacts to the public,” said Ellen Bogardus-Szymaniak, District Ranger in Tofte.
DULUTH, MN
COVID-19 concerns on the rise in St. Louis County

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are on the rise, causing the number of concerns to also go up. “Right now it's certainly pretty prevalent in our community where we are seeing a higher number of people getting sick with COVID”, says St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.
DULUTH, MN
Local districts share safety protocols following Texas school shooting

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Maple, Wisconsin sits east of Superior in Douglas County. In their public school system, there are two elementary schools, a middle and a high school. “We have about 1,300 students, 4K through grade 12,” said Dr. Sara Croney, Superintendent of Maple Schools. According to...
DULUTH, MN
Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
MICHIGAN STATE
Proctor Memorial Day observance holds special significance this year

PROCTOR, MN-- The annual Proctor Memorial Day observance holds a special significance this year because it marks 50 since a fatal crash. The crash in 1971 killed Captains James Verville and Sherman Gonyea, two Proctor F-101 pilots. In commemoration of the occasion, two F-16s from the 148th Air National Guard...
PROCTOR, MN
Crews put out fire on the roof of Anytime Fitness building in Hibbing

Four fire departments on the Range responded to a fire in the roof of the Anytime Fitness building in Hibbing on Monday. The Northland Fire Wire said fire was quickly extinguished. One business in the building had smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. Departments on the scene included:...
HIBBING, MN

