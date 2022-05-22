ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Fire burns three acres near Dixon Lake in Escondido

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A wind-driven brush fire burned about three acres near Dixon Lake in Escondido on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of the Dixon Lake Campground, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 4:40 p.m. off La Honda Drive. Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters assisted firefighters on the ground, with retardant around the fire slowing the spread of the blaze, said Escondido Fire Department spokesperson Jeff Murdock.

While crews worked the fire, police officers and park rangers evacuated about 50 people from the campground, police said. Evacuees were later allowed to return to the site.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Murdock said.

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

