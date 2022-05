The Grover Beach City Council voted on May 23 to adopt an ordinance to allow and regulate marijuana consumption at indoor lounges and some special events. “Grover Beach has four cannabis retailers that have demonstrated their commitment to following the city’s regulations as they generate economic activity,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We are confident that our cannabis retailers will maintain these standards if they pursue onsite consumption for their customers in a safe and responsible way.”

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO